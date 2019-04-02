Noosa tells threatened birds 'we let you down'

GLOSSY PLEA: Glossy Team Sunrise supporters implore Mayor Tony Wellington to do more to save the glossy black cockatoo at the latest council meeting.

GLOSSY PLEA: Glossy Team Sunrise supporters implore Mayor Tony Wellington to do more to save the glossy black cockatoo at the latest council meeting. Peter Gardiner

DESPITE helping secure development concessions, Noosa locals feel they let the future survival of the glossy black cockatoos down.

Glossy Team Sunrise leader Bettina Walter has posted online a forlorn letter of apology to the local species over the Blue Care aged care development approval in Sunrise Beach.

"We tried, we really did, glossy blacks, but we fear we let you down,” she wrote.

"It has been such a privilege to have you around. Sunrise Beach is one place where we could watch you feed and drink and where we could show you off to the world.

"We did everything we could, apart from taking Noosa Council to court and maybe we should have tried that.

"Your home is part of a 'biosphere reserve'. It won't mean anything to you and we feel now that it doesn't mean much at all.”

Ms Walter said soon bulldozers would clear the site where "you are used to find your food”.

"We think you've come here to Sunrise for decades, if not since the Dreamtime,” she wrote.

"We know many nesting trees have been destroyed around the area too and it's not easy for you to find a hollow to lay one of your rare eggs every two years. Bringing up your young and finding food for them will now get harder.

"We hope you can make it through the tough times over the next seven or eight years.

"By then something they call 'offset planting' could mean more of your feed trees will bear orts (remnant food) for you to eat from again. And maybe people will even plant them in their gardens. We know you are fussy but there is hope.

"With great sorrow for you and all the critters and humans who share your habitat. Glossy Team Sunrise.”