Noosa three in state squad after starring in state titles

BATTER UP: The action from the Under 19 men's state championships with Noosa versus Redlands at Tewantin. Contributed

THREE Noosa players have been chosen for the Queensland U19 Men's Softball squad after competing in the State Championships at Tewantin over the weekend.

Dylan Todd, William Todd and Riley Murrihy will go into camp with the squad at the end of October.

After those workouts, the Queensland team will be chosen to compete at national titles in Blacktown, NSW in January.

Noosa hosted the State titles from October 5-7, with 8 Queensland teams competing. Logan City, who were undefeated throughout the titles, won the grand final, defeating Caboolture 4-2. Noosa District Softball Association president Richard Wakeham said the young Noosa team played well.

"Several of our players were competing in the Under-19 age group for the first time and will be back better than ever next year. It's been a great experience for them.”

Highlights included five home runs from Riley Murrihy, two from Callum Thiess and one from Dylan Todd, while Charles Schefe did well as catcher.

"We're really proud of the entire Noosa team,” he said.

Queensland's best under-19 men's softballers competed at the championships, including members of the Australian team who recently won the World Championship in Canada, along with players from the NZ team.

Noosa's summer softball season starts on Saturday, October 13. There will be competition for boys and girls in under- 13, under-15 and under-17 age groups, along with a senior men's competition and social softball for men and women.

Little League for boys and girls from 4-10 years of age teaches basic ball and batting skills.

Sign-on at the Noosa District Softball Association grounds at 31 Butler St, Tewantin tomorrow from 3.30-5pm.