Noosa Tigers set to pounce with new head coach

Noosa Tigers women's team has welcomed new head coach Graham Burgen for the upcoming season.

Graham Burgen is roaring to get started leading the charge for back to back premierships.

Burgen comes to the club with a swag of experience from both the AFLW and VWFL.

The new coach is excited to see what he can add to the team after they took out the QFAW division 2 north competition last year.

“The girls have been enthusiastic and the numbers have been good so all in all pre-season has been really positive so far,” Burgen said.

“They might have won and been the best team in their competition last year, but we had a chat and there’s still a lot of skill errors and areas that they can improve on.

“We shifted back and did a lot of work on skill and a lot of work on ball movement to maintain possession so we’re hoping to play with a bit more structure this year.”

Burgen said the skill growth is already noticeable since the start of pre-season and is excited to see them transfer it over to game situations.

“I just want the girls to improve and to be a bit more game ready,” Burgen said.

“They’ve already improved through this pre-season and their starting to think footy a lot more by starting to understand structures and setups.

“The focus is on me to improve them and right now I’m really happy with the way they’re all going.”

There’s a strong mix of players for the Tigers this year and Burgen is also excited to see what elite netballer and ex-firebird Keira Massoud (nee Trompf) can add to the squad.

“She looks to be very exciting talent who we’ll probably use in the ruck or as a forward but she’s going to be a good player,” Burgen said.

Burgen said is already looking to the future aiming for promotion to a higher level competition.

“We’ll see what individual goals the girls put forward but the goals for this team is going to be dictated by the quality of the opposition so our goals will vary from week to week,” he said.

“Our on-field goals will be to maintain possession, to get threads of 5,6,7 possessions while moving down the ground and if they can do that, they will be successful and strong in their division.

“Ultimately, we’d love to look at going up next year if we can be reasonably successful this year.”

The Tigers start their pre-season matches next month with the season to kick off on April 25.