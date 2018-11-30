Noosa to be awash with festive spirit

The annual Lighting of the Hastings Street Christmas Tree will happen on tonight.

SANTA will come to Noosa early as the town prepares for the annual lighting of the Hastings Street Christmas tree tonight.

In what has become a popular family event, from 5.30pm tonight Noosa's popular street will become a hub of festive cheer with entertainment and fun.

The man in red will arrive to light the tree on Hastings St's main roundabout, marking the countdown to Christmas, and his helpers will be out and about with goodies for the children.

Everyone is then welcome to bring a blanket to sit and watch a special Christmas Pantomime in the Surf Club carpark.

Hastings Street Association runs the free community event and president Shane Harvey said it is a wonderful celebration for the whole family.

"It's a good family time for everyone to kick off the festive season in Noosa.”