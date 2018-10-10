Noosa to be hit by another storm

A band of storms is moving in an easterly direction towards the Noosa region.

BRACE for more severe storms in the Noosa region Wednesday evening.

A massive front is moving in an easterly direction and is forecast to dump more heavy rain on Eumundi, Noosa, Tewantin, Cooroy, Pomona and areas further north tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

The storms are affecting a wide area, stretching from the Gold Coast and north to Gympie.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: