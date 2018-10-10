Menu
A band of storms is moving in an easterly direction towards the Noosa region.
Noosa to be hit by another storm

10th Oct 2018 6:05 PM

BRACE for more severe storms in the Noosa region Wednesday evening.

A massive front is moving in an easterly direction and is forecast to dump more heavy rain on Eumundi, Noosa, Tewantin, Cooroy, Pomona and areas further north tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

The storms are affecting a wide area, stretching from the Gold Coast and north to Gympie.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
