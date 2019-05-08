Noosa to come alive with arts

CULTURAL FESTIVAL: Queensland Ballet is returning to NOOSA alive! for two special performances.

CULTURAL FESTIVAL: Queensland Ballet is returning to NOOSA alive! for two special performances. DAVID L KELLY

NOOSA alive! will be back in July with a stellar line-up announced for the "unmissable event”.

For 10 days NOOSA alive! will transform local venues and spaces into stages for the world's best, showcasing a dazzling array of experience and cultural discoveries for audiences.

NOOSA alive! 2019 Producer Tim Loydell said this year's program would have arts lovers spoilt for choice.

"We're thrilled to be offering locals and visitors alike the opportunity to savour a diverse offering of music, theatre, dance, art, film, literature and even culinary experiences at this year's festival,” he said.

"We're excited to deliver a veritable smorgasbord of local, national and international talent.”

"It's a program that has something for everyone, and it's a privilege to bring such talent to the region.”

Events include Queensland Ballet performances, Kerry O'Brien in conversation with Annie Gaffney, a slow food three-course feast by local chefs Matt Golinski, Aden Moriarty and Lisa Mahar while watching food film Chocolat, and comedy duo the Umbilical Brothers.

"The festival vision this year is really focused on individual performances and how each one contributes to the vivid tapestry of the festival,” Mr Loydell said.

NOOSA alive! 2019 builds on the legacy established by its founding members and current patrons, David and Kristen Williamson who, for more than 15 years have brought the best of the performance world to Noosa for all to enjoy.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to immerse in these world-class performances in Noosa's own backyard.

Tickets are now on sale for the first wave of performances. Book at www.noosaalive.com.au.

This year's festival run from July 19-28 and further events will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Announced events:

Modern Māori Quartet - July 19.

Kerry O'Brien with Annie Gaffney - July 20.

Tim Freedman live - July 20.

Your Writing Life workshop - July 21.

From Stories to Market discussion panel and book launch - July 21.

Michaela Burger: A Migrants Story - July 21.

Slow food with film Chocolat - July 22.

Ganz A Capella vocal group - July 25.

The Umbilical Brother - July 25.

Queensland Ballet - July 27.