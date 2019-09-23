Noosa to dive into help reef

IMPORTANT: CoralWatch needs your help to save our reefs.

CORAL reefs are one of the most colourful, biologically rich and diverse ecosystems on the planet, supporting almost 25 per cent of all marine life.

CoralWatch is a not-for-profit citizen science organisation which provides an easy-to-use reef health monitoring methodology.

Come along to the next Noosa Park’s Association EnviroForum event at Land & Sea Brewery and take a virtual dive into the underwater world of the Great Barrier Reef and Moreton Bay.

Maria Bavins is a marine and aquatic ecologist with more than 20-years’ professional experience in coral reef ecology and marine environmental management.

As a CoralWatch Ambassador, Maria is actively involved in marine environmental education and promotes community awareness and involvement in coral reef health assessment through presentations, displays, school visits and marine life tours.

EVENT DETAILS

When: September 25, 2019.

Time: 6.15-7.30pm (come early — happy hour is 4-6pm).

Where: Land & Sea Brewery, 19 Venture Dr, Noosaville.