Noosa to host first pro fights

GLOVES UP: Noosa fighters Casey Caswell and Jackson King make their pro debuts next month.

WHEN boxers Casey Caswell and Jackson King glove up at the Noosa Box Office gym for long hours of training each day, they know it's for a good reason.

On Saturday, May 13 these two amateur fighters will make their professional debuts in the ring.

The date marks another first - for Noosa. These will be the first professional boxing fights to be held in the region.

Caswell, 25, and King, 21, aren't strangers to the ring having notched up 30 and 34 amateur fights respectively.

"Both are former Australian and Queensland champions and have won golden gloves ... they are both exciting fighters,” Noosa Box Office gym owner Israel Kani said.

"They have put in the training and they will do well.”

Kani has been training Caswell and King "since they were skinny little kids” and said he had watched them grow and develop their individual styles.

"I've been training Jackson since he was 10 and Casey since he was about 13 or 14,” he said.

"They've been in the gym for years, they've been through my fight career with me ... they are ready.”

Caswell said he was looking forward to being in the ring in front of a home crowd.

"I describe myself as an intelligent fighter. Boxing, when done properly, it's like a chess match,” he said.

"But you also have to have the skills and technical ability.

"Jacko is quite an aggressive fighter. His big punch is his left but he's powerful with both hands.

"We will make a show. It will be quite a night with two very exciting fighters.”

The history-making 'Long Time Coming' boxing and Thai fights kick off at 6pm on May 13 at the Noosa Leisure Centre.

"It's a lot of pressure to be fighting in front of my friends but I know I'll do even better because I know they're watching,” King said.

Promoter Jamie Myer said he was feeling upbeat as he looked to stage the blockbuster "first” for the Noosa fight scene.

"After doing research

(I found) there has never been a pro boxing event in Noosa to date and we

will be the first with a

three pro fight card as

well as kickboxing and amateur boxing bouts,” Myer said.

Legendary Thai fighter Eli Madigan, who has notched up 60 wins from 70 fights, will take on Nick Trask, Caswell will rumble with Rob Ferguson over four rounds in the cruiserweight division, Django will look to give Jezza Oltineru a boxing lesson and King will look to reign over Nick Buonanova.

General standing tickets are $50, seated $75 and roof top seating is $80.

Visit sunshinecoast tickets.com.au for tickets.