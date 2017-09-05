Noosa to power on with solar

NOOSA has Queensland in the shade when it comes to harnessing the roof-top power of the sun.

According to mayor Tony Wellington, shire residents are ahead of the pack with around 34% of properties using solar compared to the state-wide figure of 31.6% based on the Clean Energy Regulator data.

"It's fantastic to see Noosa among the regions pioneering the switch to solar with around 9000 installations,” he said.

"It's great to see such strong support from the community, with the Zero Emissions Noosa group matching council's target of achieving zero net emissions by 2026,” the Mayor said.

"Recently Noosa Council joined the Climate Council's Cities Power Partnership to learn from, and share with, other local councils committed to reducing their emissions. Two other Queensland Councils, Douglas and Bundaberg, are also foundation partners in this initiative,” the mayor said.

Cr Wellington said the Queensland Government aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, so our early actions will put Noosa in a prime position to contribute to this goal.

"Importantly, our local efforts will also have long-term cost benefits for ratepayers and the community,” he said.

The Climate Council's Renewables Ready: States Leading the Charge report shows Queensland is set for a dramatic increase in renewable energy, with 10 large-scale renewable energy projects in the pipeline. The Cities Power Partnership is a free national program, organised by the Climate Council.

"Noosa finds itself prominent in contemporary thinking and innovative sustainability. Just where our residents expect us to be,” the mayor said.