SUMMER is only a few days away but our last week of spring is set to be a hot one.

Temperatures this week across the Noosa are expected to reach more than at 30 degrees, with 34 degrees forecast for tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting an extreme UV rating so if out and about don't forget sun safety.

It appears three-year-old cousins Kasey and Luke had the right idea to keep cool along Gympie Terrace yesterday, with their mums treating them to an icy snack.