Noosa traffic busting blocked by illegal parkers

The free Noosa Holiday Bus services dates for the peak Christmas 2019 and Easter 2020 periods have been announced.

Noosa’s queue-jumping free buses deployed over the Christmas tourist peak to help ease traffic congestion on the run into Hastings St on many occasions never stood a chance.

That’s because motorists intent of snaring a prized park along Noosa Pde defied even the instructions of traffic controllers trying to clear the side of the road to make way for these temporary bus-only slip lanes.

The perils of attempting to plan a smooth run into Noosa Head’s motoring Mecca has been revealed in a review of the Noosa Council’s Go Noosa initiative, which included free buses.

Council traffic-busting expert Adam Britton said thankfully the queues back along the street over Christmas were not long enough to actually trigger the bus queue-jump system.

That was due largely to traffic controllers further along the Hastings St feeder road keeping the roundabouts flowing more smoothly.

AS159975 Christmas holiday Noosa Free Bus launch.... Picture: ANDREW SEYMOUR

Mr Britton was responding to Cr Amelia Lorentson who raised concerns about cars parked illegally obstructing the side of the road.

“The only way to deal with the cars parked would be to tow them,” Mr Britton said.

“What sort of council did we want to be at the time? Did we want to be forceful and tow cars or did we want to see what people’s behaviour is?” he said.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the post-pandemic environment may well spark different traffic behaviours and trigger peak periods other than the Easter and Christmas rush periods.

Mr Britton agreed and said “every day I’m taking a screen shot of what the current traffic congestion is down in that location”.

He said the council may have to bring in traffic controllers at short notice on the busiest weekends.

Cr Wilkie said more and more people were accessing this “very busy precinct by means other than the car”.

“I’m very excited the next (Go Noosa) phase involves investigating a Noosa Woods to national park shuttle bus which will be a great add on,” Cr Wilkie said.

Mr Britton said council was talking to Translink about approving a special Sunbus shuttle for the Go Noosa peak periods from Noosa Spit through to Noosa National Park.

There was an overall 20 per cent bus patronage increase over the last Christmas/New Year holiday period year on year with a total of 245,096 passenger bus trips.

However there was also a six per cent increase in private vehicle use on measured day (January 3) for Noosa Dr which feeds Hastings St.