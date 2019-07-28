Noosa travel agency take out top spot for favourite in QLD

WINNERS: The team from Noosa Cruise and Travel at the recent National Travel Agency Awards black tie gala dinner in Sydney.

WINNERS: The team from Noosa Cruise and Travel at the recent National Travel Agency Awards black tie gala dinner in Sydney. Contributed

THE team from Noosa Cruise and Travel were recently voted as people's choice for the top retail agency in Queensland.

On July 20, the ladies from Noosa Cruise and Travel attended the National Travel Agency Awards in Sydney for a black tie gala dinner.

Owner and manager Natalie Cherry said they were proud to come home with some impressive results.

"Our agency prides itself on offering exceptional customer service and experienced consultants,” Ms Cherry said.

"This is awarded based on customer votes and we are extremely proud to be the Queensland Retail Travel Agency of the Year.

"We are very thankful to all our loyal customers that voted for us.”

The win also meant the agency became finalists for People's Choice Retail Travel Agency of the Year.

"We were very proud to have made the finalist list,” Ms Cherry said.

"Next year we aim to take out the national title.”

Ms Cherry was also one of four national finalists for Best Travel Agency Manager - Leisure Multi Locations.

She was nominated along with hundreds of others in the field.

"Each finalist has been chosen for outstanding work in their field,” she said.