Noosa travel agent wins top gong

A NOOSA travel agent has been named the Helloworld Travel 2019 Queensland Consultant of the Year.

Tracey Mills from Helloworld Travel Noosa beat a field of more than 250 travel consultants to be named the Helloworld Travel Queensland Consultant of the Year Award (Branded Network).

Helloworld Travel General Manger of Branded and Associate Networks Julie Primmer presented and congratulated Ms Mills on her amazing win.

Ms Mills has been in the travel industry for 17 years, spending the past six years at the Noosa store.

Store owner Clare Leak described Ms Mills as “a wonderful, warm, caring dedicated travel consultant with great attention to detail”.

“She is incredibly experienced, having travelled to 34 countries, including South Africa, Iceland, Sri Lanka, Central America and Hawaii,” Ms Leak said.

“I am so proud of Tracey winning as she truly deserves the award for Consultant of the Year”.

More than 600 Helloworld Travel frontline agents, preferred partners and suppliers travelled from Sydney out to sea on-board Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas for the action-packed conference, which this year focused on the theme ‘Our Evolution Continues’.

The Gala Awards sponsored by Intrepid Travel and China Southern Airlines were held at the Two 70 theatre on-board Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas on the Tuesday evening. Guests were welcomed with drinks at Two70, before taking their seats to view and participate in the ceremony, celebrating the Helloworld Travel top achievers across the Branded and Associate networks. After the proceedings, the attendees dined in two of the ship’s top restaurants, before being entertained by the ever popular ‘Furnace and the Fundamentals’ who kept the party going and delegates dancing late into the night.

If you would like to talk to Tracey about your travel dreams you can find her in store at 2/16 Lanyana Way in Noosa Junction or give her a call on 5447 4077.