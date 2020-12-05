Noosa treated to a special Long Lunch

The Noosa Eat & Drink Festival is catch up with Youngcare for a special Long Lunch.

On Friday February 19 the festival will partner with the not-for-profit organisation which has a mission of creating choice and independence for young people with high care needs.

Youngcare provides fully accessible and age-appropriate living spaces and support.

“The long lunch is always one of the signature events for Noosa Eat & Drink and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Youngcare to host an amazing long lunch in Noosa, while raising funds for this very worthwhile cause,” Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said.

Festival manager Lee Huber said: “We are very fortunate to have great partners on board to help us deliver this event, all of whom collectively are delighted to be contributing to the efforts of Youngcare through their involvement.

“With catering by Chef Ryan Fitzpatrick from The Ohana Group, wines provided by Treasury Wine Estates and beer by Bricklane Brewing, the event is set for success.

“Live auctions of incredible prizes will form part of the lunch to help raise funds for the Youngcare charity,” Lee said.

Tickets available mid-December at $250 per person via www.noosaeatdrink.com.au