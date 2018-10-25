Noosa Tri adopts an eco-friendly refresh

NOOSA Triathlon Multi Sport Festival (October 31-November 4) has joined the circular economy, with fully compostable BioCups to be provided for the 180,000 athlete hydration cups used during the five-day festival.

Instead of using disposable plastic cups for hydration of our athletes, this year we have invested in cups that are sustainably sourced and made from renewable plant resource.

The move to fully compostable athlete hydration cups at the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival, a partnership between IRONMAN Oceania, Tourism Noosa and Plastic Free Noosa, means that instead of the cups going to landfill, they will be commercially composted.

After eight weeks they will be turned into a nutrient-rich compost that can be used to grow more crops, returning nutrients to the soil. IRONMAN Oceania Managing Director Dave Beeche said: "The use of compostable cups is one part of a bigger organisational strategy. We are looking at all aspects of our operation and are open to new and exciting partnerships to find ways to reduce our environmental footprint.”

Mr Beeche said all athlete hydration cups from the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival will be collected in specially signed bins provided on course and at finish lines, and post event they will be transported by Cleanaway to the Earthborn organic recycling facility in Palmwoods on the Sunshine Coast to be turned into a valuable source of compost.

"This initiative at the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival is about closing the loop for paper cups and is a very significant step in the future of waste reduction at our events,” he said.

"This one initiative for the event will divert 1.4 tonnes from landfill and create 7,530 litre bags of nutrient rich compost.”

Chad Buxton, Co-ordinator of Plastic Free Noosa said: "This represents a huge impact and the innovative commitment we hope to see with more events in Australia and overseas.”