Noosa Tri celebrates 35 years

FLASHBACK: Competitors in the ASICS 5km BOLT as thousands watch from the sidelines.

FLASHBACK: Competitors in the ASICS 5km BOLT as thousands watch from the sidelines. Barry Alsop 0417 721400

THIS year the world's largest triathlon is celebrating its 35th birthday and everyone is invited to the five-day party.

From very humble beginnings in 1983, when 180 competitors assembled for the inaugural Noosa Triathlon, the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival has developed into a world famous five-day sport and entertainment spectacular that is simply a 'must do' and an event that also has a genuine 'must be there' factor.

The festival has something for all ages, including an ocean swim, a fun run, the Charity Golf Day and elite cycling and running events, and culminates on Sunday, November 5 with the Noosa Triathlon hosting more than 8500 competitors, making it the world's largest Olympic distance triathlon.

IRONMAN Managing Director Dave Beeche said that with Noosa in 35th birthday mode, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

"Noosa holds a very special place in the hearts of all Australians but when it's Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival time the anticipation goes to a whole new level,” Dave said.

"The who's who of sport will be in town, there will be a substantial sprinkling of sun, sea and surf, and the cafes and restaurants will be buzzing.

"Mix that together with the warmth and enthusiasm of the local community and you have the very special atmosphere.”

Key events this year are the Endura Run Swim Run on Wednesday, the Noosa Breakfast Fun Run on Friday, the Arena 1000 Ocean Swim on Friday and the Superkids and Special Triathlon on Saturday.

Tourism and Major Events Minister Kate Jones said the Noosa Triathlon had become the most high-profile event of its kind in Australia and continued to deliver strong crowds.

"The Noosa Triathlon has become an iconic event for the Sunshine Coast, drawing thousands of competitors and visitors each year to this beautiful region, reinforcing Queensland's standing as the home of triathlon in Australia,” she said.

"We are delighted to see it become the world's largest Olympic distance triathlon, which is a testament to this event that attracts some of the sport's best athletes from around the globe.”

Tourism Noosa acting CEO Louise Terry said Tourism Noosa has been a proud sponsor of the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival for many years.

"The Noosa Tri is one of the major events on Noosa's vibrant events calendar and is the perfect showcase of the Noosa lifestyle and landscapes - swimming in our pristine ocean and running and cycling beside the Noosa River and out to the beautiful hinterland.”

Find out more at www.noosatri.com.

The Noosa Triathlon Multisport Festival is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland as part of the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar.