Noosa Tri to be live streamed to world

Action from the 2017 Noosa Triathlon.Cyclists make their way around the course. Warren Lynam

JUST when you thought it could not get any bigger, Noosa's biggest recreational drawcard, the Noosa Triathlon, will be live streamed to the world on Sunday, November 4 as well as the lead in Super Saturday events.

This will showcase the efforts of more than 12,000 athletes who flock to Noosa each year with their support crews for a "must do” experience as as part of the the Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival.

The festival Facebook page streaming service will be supported by Tourism Noosa and the team from the Noosa Triathlon with main commentary by Matt Keenan. He is renowned for SBS Tour de France coverage ,as well as other sporting events across the globe.

Keenan will be supported by five-time Noosa champion, three time ITU World Triathlon champion and Olympic gold medallist Emma Frodeno. He said this latest event innovation is "going to be another big step forward for the event”.

"Viewers can be anywhere on the planet and they will be able to watch the Noosa action on their phone, at a barbecue, or wherever they are.

"Live streaming to a new world wide audience will have a massive impact in terms of further increasing the reputation of the event.

"Being able to deliver Noosa into homes across Australia and overseas is only going to make people more envious about not being at Noosa in person,” Keenan said.

He said in a major coverage upgrade, cameras will covering the whole course showing the full race rather than just have commentary at the start and finish line.

"The brilliance of working with Emma is that you always learn something new. She is a star,” Keenan said.