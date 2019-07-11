Menu
NOOSA HOLIDAYS: Locals Lachlan and Eve Jenner post surf at Noosa Beach.
NOOSA HOLIDAYS: Locals Lachlan and Eve Jenner post surf at Noosa Beach.
Noosa turns on a sunny show for winter crowds

Caitlin Zerafa
by
11th Jul 2019 5:00 PM

AS FAR as winter goes in Noosa this week has been anything but.

Mostly sunny days around 23 degrees saw Noosa's main beach packed with locals and tourists alike, soaking up the warm winter rays.

Local surfing brother and sister Lachlan and Eve Jenner enjoyed a morning in the surf on Tuesday.

"The water was beautiful," Eve said.

"It's a bit cold when you first get in, but then it's fine."

 

As well as the locals, these school holidays have seen many visitors from outside our region. Several Sydney-siders flocked north for the winter as well as a family from Queenstown, NZ who crossed the ditch to escape the chilly snow-filled air back home.

Holiday makers from Brisbane and the Gold Coast were also out and about.

The majority of beach-goers commented how "stunning" the weather was, despite a few days of rain last weekend.

While it's back to school for Queensland and Victoria on Monday, the rest of the country have another week of school holidays.

Noosa News

