Noosa turns on the sunshine for live weather crosses

ACTION: TV presenter Stevie Jacobs prepares for a live cross at the Noosa National Park for the weather segment on Today.

MORNING show Today was in Noosa at the weekend, filming live crosses for its weather segment.

Presenter Steve Jacobs was in two picturesque locations to predict the nation's weather while basking in Noosa's clear, sunny mornings.

"He did six live crosses on Saturday and Sunday,” Susan Ewington from Tourism Noosa said.

"The weather crosses happen in the morning, we were very blessed on both days (with the weather). The first day was a live cross from the National Park and the second at Noosa Main Beach.

"It was a really great way of getting those key messages out about Noosa being the relaxation capital of Australia, and about our events like the Runaway Noosa marathon, Noosa Food and Wine Festival, the Noosa Summer Swim series, Festival of Surfing.

"From our perspective it's always good to have Noosa at the top of mind of people from down south, Sydney or Melbourne, for holidays.”