Menu
Login
News

Noosa turns on the sunshine for live weather crosses

ACTION: TV presenter Stevie Jacobs prepares for a live cross at the Noosa National Park for the weather segment on Today.
ACTION: TV presenter Stevie Jacobs prepares for a live cross at the Noosa National Park for the weather segment on Today.
by Amber Macpherson

MORNING show Today was in Noosa at the weekend, filming live crosses for its weather segment.

Presenter Steve Jacobs was in two picturesque locations to predict the nation's weather while basking in Noosa's clear, sunny mornings.

"He did six live crosses on Saturday and Sunday,” Susan Ewington from Tourism Noosa said.

"The weather crosses happen in the morning, we were very blessed on both days (with the weather). The first day was a live cross from the National Park and the second at Noosa Main Beach.

"It was a really great way of getting those key messages out about Noosa being the relaxation capital of Australia, and about our events like the Runaway Noosa marathon, Noosa Food and Wine Festival, the Noosa Summer Swim series, Festival of Surfing.

"From our perspective it's always good to have Noosa at the top of mind of people from down south, Sydney or Melbourne, for holidays.”

Topics:  noosa noosa main beach noosa national park today show weather

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa's salutes to waves at world class party

Noosa's salutes to waves at world class party

Noosa's world surfing reserve celebrates in fined style

Teacher remembered for promoting awareness and acceptance

DEARLY MISSED: The late Adam Bruin was a popular teacher at Sunshine Beach State School.

Adam Bruin, a father to two young girls, died suddenly at age 37

Receive a dose of puppy love with SmartPups

TOO CUTE: Enjoy some puppy cuddles at tomorrow's fundraiser.

SMART Pups is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow called Happy Howlidays

A hitch for wedding river plans

OPEN SPACE: Is what locals want of its river foreshore.

Council not keen to recommend public foreshore lease

Local Partners