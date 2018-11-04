Noosa uni students bringing life to a key water event

BIG HAND: USC student Kiani Milsom piggybacks on an event organiser as her team, including Noosa's Alex Fraser, help kick-start interest in Waterlife.

TWO Noosa students from the University of the Sunshine Coast have helped deliver a major media launch for the Lake Kawana's Waterlife fundraising event on Sunday.

Public relations student Kiani Milsom worked alongside Alex Fraser as a a team of five with a goal to create something more exciting and intriguing than a regular media launch.

She said this was part of one of the university's most hands-on subjects where they work with a client to host an event on the Sunshine Coast.

"We wanted to go above and beyond by doing something unexpected and we thought this was possible by giving everyone a taste of what Waterlife is like on the day of the event,” she said.

"Waterlife raises a great amount of money for two dedicated and life-changing local causes and it's a huge plus that it can be done with a fun, family-friendly event where the whole community comes together for a day out on the water.”

This semester the promotions team organised a media launch for the Mooloolaba Outrigger Canoe Club prestigious paddling, outrigging and canoeing event which supports groups endED and No Limits Paddlers. As well as having key speakers from the initiatives tell their heartfelt stories of involvement, the students also pre-arranged to have members from Mooloolaba Outrigger Canoe Club race against a sponsor they secured, Brisbane's Hail Response Team/The Dent Academy, in a bid to show what the regatta-style fundraiser was all about.

Ms Milsom said the idea was to actually get people out of the water, dressed in costumes such as Viking helmets, to help build interest and encourage greater participation.

"HRT allowed us to fund what we needed to make the launch stand out... we even had a coffee van for all those involved and iced blue cupcakes with the Waterlife logo on top, we couldn't have done it without their support,” Ms Milsom said.

For more information, visit www.waterlife.org.au.