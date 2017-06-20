Noosa vaccine rates drop to lowest in years

LACKING: While the state's overall childhood immunisation rates are increasing, Noosa's rates have been falling since 2013.

NOOSA'S childhood immunisation rates have dropped to their lowest in years, revealing an alarming trend of consistent decrease for the region.

While medical experts were celebrating rates rising to more than 90% for central and south-east Queensland overall, Noosa rates for 2015- 2016 were sitting at 85.8% for children up to five years old.

Noosa currently has the lowest percentage within the Primary Health Network local areas, 10% lower than the national target of 95%.

Noosa Clinic practice manager Kate Bodycote said while her clinic had a high level of immunised patients, the practice did come across parents opposed to vaccination.

"We had two children booked in this morning (Thursday), failed to turn up. The parents are conscientious objectors and just didn't want to get their children vaccinated," Ms Bodycote said.

"The medical fraternity do their best to try and keep everyone up to date, but it is really difficult."

Noosa General Practice nurse Elise Waldron said since the introduction of no jab, no pay, older children had been visiting the clinic.

"We got a lot of older kids coming through, six or seven year olds, and teenagers, we did see an increase there," Ms Waldron said.

"There's no evidence that shows any big problem with having them (vaccines). There's always the potential for some complications, but the risks are so small, compared to the risk of getting the disease."