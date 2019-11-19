Noosa vandals trash toilet block

Part of the damage inflicted on the Noosa Heads Lions Park loos.

NOOSA vandals have again gone on a rampage on public amenities at one of the town's most popular convenience blocks.

And this latest attack Noosa Council is forcing the closure facility nightly at 9pm.

"It's cost $42,000 over the last eight months to repair a toilet block at Lions Park, Noosa Heads, so closing them at night is now our only option," the council social media post said.

"The blatant destructive behavior is costing the community.

"Council with the support of the Hastings Street Association will close the amenities block from 9pm nightly, in an effort to curb the senseless vandalism.

"They will reopen 5am daily. It's hoped CCTV footage may catch the culprits of the latest attack."