Noosa virus risk ’not too low for zero’ as restaurant staff infected

NOT zero, but probably very low - that is the risk assessment of patrons at Sails Restaurant Noosa catching coronavirus from four wait staff who have tested positive to the pandemic infection.

Dr Roscoe Taylor from Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service has shed more light on the health alert for patrons who dined there last week long after the birthday function where Mayor Tony Wellington confirmed at least 24 positive tests.

That figure may have even reached 26 yesterday going by one source briefed on the unfolding situation at Sails that has been likened to the cruise boat outbreaks.

Dr Taylor confirmed the four staff positives.

“Unknowingly they could have been infectious at that time whilst serving drinks,” the doctor said.

“The restaurant was already, managing the risk of coronavirus infection in a general way without being even aware of this situation at the time.

“Staff were practising very good hand hygiene and making sure that all the infection control that a restaurant can do were in place.

“However it is possible that the risk is there, it’s not zero but it’s probably very low for patrons of the restaurant from 4pm to 11.15pm on 18th of March and Thursday, 19th of March from 3 ’til 10pm,” Dr Taylor said.

He said the advice is for patrons in attendance during those times is “to be mindful of the symptoms of coronavirus and to seek medical advice should they develop”.

“We are not asking them to self-quarantine at home, because we believe the risk of transmission was quite low,” he said.

“However we are keen to make sure that everybody knows so they can continue to reduce the transmission risk of the threat of this virus in our community.”

Dr Taylor said there were about 60 patrons on the first day of the health alert and about 90 on the Thursday.

He said Sails is a well ventilated restaurant which reduces the risk, plus the frequent use of hand sanitiser and the fact the menus were disposable paper will work in the patrons’ favour.

He said authorities “have no concerns about food handling or hygiene” at Sails.

The infection threat is greatest, Dr Taylor said, for someone who spends 15 minutes face-to-face with someone carrying the virus or two hours in the same room area.

He said Sails patrons may be within that two-hour period “so that is a risk”.

“The number of cases from the private birthday function is continuing to be assessed as new cases come to light who have actually travelled back to their home state or from other parts of Queensland.

“In the Sunshine Coast area we have a small number of guests who were at the event and also these four staff.

“It’s a bit of a moving tally but there have been at least 20 cases associated with the event so far and those numbers will probably increase slightly as we go forward,” Dr Taylor said.

He said the cutlery was disinfected by staff before being put on the table, but the other risk is potentially serving the drinks over the bar “where there were mixed drinks being handed over”.

“But at the table the drinks were being served ... by this stage they had established a procedure to make sure the drinks were served into the jug or into the person’s cup or wine glass without actually touching those vessels,” he said.