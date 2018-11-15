Noosa war veteran dies at 94

LEON Brown, one of Noosa's last World War II warriors, died last Friday.

He was 94.

Leon's life as a fighter pilot with the RAAF could have been a script for a Top Gun movie

He was a test pilot for repaired Tiger Moths in World War II and in 1944 his burning Kitty Hawk exploded in fragments after a mid-air collision.

The other pilot was killed.

He flew Mustangs in 1950 at the height of the war in Korea and in the early 60s, during the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union, he piloted B66s for the US Air Force.

Leon retired in 1975 as a Wing Commander after 33 years with the RAAF.

Leon was an active volunteer in local groups.

He was honorary treasurer for Sunshine Coast Legacy for 33 years and was a life member of Coast Guard Noosa in recognition of his 25 years' service as a volunteer, mostly as a radio operator.

Twenty fellow Coast Guarders will form a guard of honour at his funeral this Friday at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Sunshine Beach, commencing 11am.