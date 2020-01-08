Noosa, we need to save every precious drop

The water levels of the dam at Lake Macdonald in Cooroy are falling week by week.

NOOSA must become more miserly when to comes to water usage as the SEQ Water Grid combined dam levels slipped to 56.3 per cent.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said the start of a new year was a timely reminder for Noosa folk to renew their efforts to conserve this precious commodity.

“We have certainly seen a very dry December resulting in record high temperatures together with water use above 200 litres per person per day,’’ Mr Brennan said.

He wants locals to “reduce their water use to 150 litres per person per day and help preserve our dam levels for as long as we can”.

Mr Brennan said over the past decade, water consumption has averaged about 170 litres per person per day compared to 300 litres per person before the Millennium Drought.

“During the Millennium Drought we reduced our water usage to as low as 120 litres per person per day by being water efficient around our homes and gardens and we need South East Queenslanders to be water wise again,” he said.

Seqwater and the region’s water service providers launched the first stage of the SEQ drought response plan in November 2019 with a region-wide water saving campaign. Seqwater also increased production at the Gold Coast Desalination Plant.

Mr Brennan said the SEQ water saving campaign would continue across a range of channels during January to prompt simple changes indoors and outdoors to make every drop count.

He said the region would need to experience another failed wet season for the combined dam levels to reach 50 per cent then region-wide water restrictions would be considered.

He urged locals to make water savings their number one New Year’s resolution.

The average daily consumption for Unitywater residents which includes Noosa, is 186 litres per day, just higher that the regional average of 182.

Redland residents were the most wasteful using 221 litres a day while the Gold Coast average daily consumption was 204.

Lake Macdonald last Friday sat at 76.5 per cent capacity – a drop of 1.6 per cent in a week.

Unitywater’s Katherine Gee said locals should ask holiday guests to be water wise as "every drop counts.”

Ms Gee said residents could save water by:

keeping showers to four minutes

turning the tap off when brushing teeth

only using dishwashers and washing machines when they’re full

using a pool cover to reduce evaporation

fixing leaking taps and toilets.

“And, if you’re going away, you can turn off the water to your property altogether. This can help you avoid any nasty leaks happening while you’re away,” Ms Gee said.

“Visit unitywater.com/stoptap to learn how to turn off your water.

“If everyone makes small changes we can contribute to a bigger difference.”

Ms Gee said Unitywater had improved “our response times to leaks reported by customers and installing digital water loggers at our main offices and work sites to monitor how much water our people are using”.

“We also have technology that enables us to detect leaks before they worsen and we’re attending to issues sooner.”