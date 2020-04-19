NOOSA WEATHER: How long will this rain hang around for?

NOOSA WEATHER: Wet start to the day for Noosa residents.

NOOSA residents woke to the sound of raindrops on the roof this morning, but how long can we expect the rain to hang around for?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, we will enjoy showers for the majority of Sunday, April 19 and even a chance of a thunderstorm

However it will begin to ease off in the evening.

The sun will once again return tomorrow, Monday, April 20 for the start of the school term.

There is a chance of a shower on Thursday, April 23 leading into another perfect Noosa weekend.

Which we can all enjoy from the safety of our homes.