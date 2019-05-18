Noosa won over at voting booths by popular treats

ONE was voting for his very first time, intent on saving the planet.

The other was stoically standing outside the Noosaville Baptist Church handing out how to vote cards as a "true believer" in the LNP.

Eddy Powell, 18, who was with his dad Geoff, lining up 20 deep to make their mark on the federal election Saturday morning, said he had followed the party election pitches "a little bit".

Eddy was adamant what the number one priority of the elected government should be.

"It's the climate - of course the Greens are addressing it the most," Eddy said.

Self-confessed "Political junkie" Dad was his electoral adviser: "He knows who to vote for.

"I'm pretty confident Labor will get in (to government), I reckon there will be a three to four per cent swing across the country," Geoff said.

A few metres away LNP booth volunteer Wendy was politely asking the voters if they'd like to take her voting guides.

She was clocked on for the 8am-10am shift, back for a 2pm -4pm stint and then would be scrutineering into the night to help Llew O'Brien, who had already called by to rally the troops in Noosa, get across the line in Wide Bay.

"I don't do it because I love it, I do it because it's what I believe in,” she said as she posed for the Noosa News photo beside an A-frame of Mr O'Brien and underneath a church sign advertising "a home + a hope".

Wendy said the response from voters have been good and "everyone's been friendly".

Graham Bradford from Netanya Noosa dragged himself away from the delights of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival to do his democratic duty at 8.50am and said he'd hate to the see how long the queues would be at 11am that day.

He was hoping for the Morrison Government to be returned.

"If you listen to it (the polls) it's only going to go one way, but hopefully common sense will prevail."

Down at Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten, there was less foot traffic into the booths, as voter Paul Harbour of Marcus Beach hoped the "stupid people in government at the moment" would be turfed out.

"I want a change, Australia needs a change. The timing if Bob Hawke (his death) could not have been better really.

"We were talking about going to New Zealand if this mob get back in."

The booth workers were bearing up well for the Greens, Labor and the LNP.

"Yesterday (at pre-polling) there were more people taking Greens (voting cards) than there were taking Labor," former Greens candidate Stephen Haines said as a woman asked him how she can vote for Labor but preference the Greens next.

Phillip Ablett, who was putting in the full day in between breaks for the ALP, was pleased with the interest in Labor's Jason Scanes, although he reckoned the last state election seemed to have more voter "intensity".

LNP volunteer booth coordinator Richard Hill, a Liberal supporter who moved up from Victoria four years ago, said he'd seen no "dirty tactics" and was pleased with the voter card acceptance.

He was worried most about who might control the senate and believed his man, Llew O'Brien might even earn himself a spot in Morrison ministry if the Coalition manages to fall across the line.

One animated voter, declared as he left a booth that voting for the senate was akin to figuring out a Rubik's cube, but he'd finally cracked it, and "shiver me timbers" voted for The Pirate Party, "whoever they are” as his sixth and final choice.

Winning the calorie count over at the kindy cake stall were the home-baked "brownies" as devoted mums Kelly Carthy, Leah Scanlan and Catherine Shiel sold up a storm to help upgrade playground equipment.

There were hoping to sell out faster than a dodgy candidate, while not far away the Deadly Expresso coffee van was winning the popular vote ... as were the sizzling sausages all thanks to Eumundi Meats and the Peregian Hotel.

"They are a great supportive community around here," said Kelly.