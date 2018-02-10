Noosa youth speak out at Lions awards

LIONS ROAR: Twelve contestants vied for the Lions Youth of the Year title at Sunshine Beach this week.

NOAH Reyes took out the prestigious title of Lions Youth of the Year at the Sunshine Beach finals held at the Noosa Villa Hotel on Tuesday.

Twelve contestants were vying for the title and all worked hard and presented amazing speeches on the night.

The competition, now in its 50th year, is open to young people between the ages of 15 and 19.

Many high profile Australians are among the ranks of former entrants, including former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, past Premier of Queensland Peter Beattie, the ABC's Sabra Lane and Senator Simon Birmingham.

Lions Youth of the Year is designed to encourage, foster and develop leadership in conjunction with other citizenship qualities in our youth.

The qualities sought, apart from academic attainments are those of leadership, personality, sportsmanship, public speaking and good citizenship.

The judges were Glenda Sewell (friend of See Well Law), Louise Chee (on behalf of the NAB) Jess Glasgow (representing council).