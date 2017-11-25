NoosaCare named finalist at awards

NOOSACARE was a finalist in the prestigious Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award at the 2017 Community Achievement Awards Presentation ceremony held in Brisbane on Saturday night.
The awards celebrate Queensland's high achievers and community contributors.
NoosaCare Inc in Tewantin is a not-for-profit organisation with 142
beds over two facilities, employing more than 300 staff and 100 volunteers.
Kaloma Home for the Aged of Goondiwindi took out the top gong in the
aged care category, while other winners included
the Sunshine Coast Branch of Graduate Women QLD which won the Access Community Services Cultural Diversity
Award.
Winners each received $2500 courtesy of Commonwealth Bank, and a magnificent trophy.
Lighthouse Care was announced as the People's Choice Award winner and received $500 thanks to Pullenvale Ward.
The awards night culminated a tremendously successful year with more than 240 nominations received from across Queensland.
