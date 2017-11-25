Menu
Login
News

NoosaCare named finalist at awards

HONOUR: Noosa Care was a finalist in the prestigious Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award.
HONOUR: Noosa Care was a finalist in the prestigious Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award. Michael Coppola 0413407768

NOOSACARE was a finalist in the prestigious Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award at the 2017 Community Achievement Awards Presentation ceremony held in Brisbane on Saturday night.

The awards celebrate Queensland's high achievers and community contributors.

NoosaCare Inc in Tewantin is a not-for-profit organisation with 142

beds over two facilities, employing more than 300 staff and 100 volunteers.

Kaloma Home for the Aged of Goondiwindi took out the top gong in the

aged care category, while other winners included

the Sunshine Coast Branch of Graduate Women QLD which won the Access Community Services Cultural Diversity

Award.

Winners each received $2500 courtesy of Commonwealth Bank, and a magnificent trophy.

Lighthouse Care was announced as the People's Choice Award winner and received $500 thanks to Pullenvale Ward.

The awards night culminated a tremendously successful year with more than 240 nominations received from across Queensland.

Topics:  awards finalist noosacare inc

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
COAST POLLING BOOTHS: Where you can cast your vote today

COAST POLLING BOOTHS: Where you can cast your vote today

QUEENSLAND heads to the polls today. Here's where to find the closest voting booth near you.

Raising awareness with white ribbons

White Ribbon Day is Saturday, November 25, 2017.

White Ribbon Day designed to break the cycle of violence

Noosa innovation push gains new talent

FORGING AHEAD: Innovate Noosa's new-look board set to get down to the business of employing fresh ideas.

New board members

Places to vote Saturday

Voting - blank

Where you can vote on Saturday

Local Partners