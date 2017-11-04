Noosacare recognised for approach to dementia

Sandra Gilbert is the manager of NoosaCare, which operates a ground-breaking memory support centre for people with dementia. Resident Lyn Simon and Sandra have fun at the vege patch in the Rural wing.

Sandra Gilbert is the manager of NoosaCare, which operates a ground-breaking memory support centre for people with dementia. Resident Lyn Simon and Sandra have fun at the vege patch in the Rural wing. John McCutcheon

SANDRA Gilbert's approach to caring for one of the most vulnerable groups of senior citizens has seen her chosen as a finalist in a national aged care award.

Ms Gilbert, the group care manager at Tewantin Noosacare, was this week announced as one of 12 finalists in the Hesta Aged Care Awards.

Ms Gilbert said the recently developed dementia unit delivered care with a focus on the value of nature, interaction and nutrition.

"We think the environment's really important for our dementia unit,” Ms Gilbert said.

"Engagement's really important too, engaging with others instead of locking people away.

"And food is really important to us too. So that's our three pillars of care we have that we stand by.”

Ms Gilbert said it was an honour to be announced as a finalist in the individual distinction category.

"(I feel) incredibly privileged to be nominated and to be a finalist,” Ms Gilbert said.

"It gives value to what we're doing, it shows us how successful the unit has been.

"We've got a waiting list for about 45 people, so that shows its success.”

In being named a finalist, MsGilbert was commended for "leading the development of specially designed outdoor spaces, allowing dementia residents to wander freely outside and encouraging them to continue enjoying the outdoors”.