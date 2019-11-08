Noosa’s 35 degree sizzle sparks another extreme fire alert

FIREFIGHTERS are calling on Noosa locals in light of today’s gusting winds to be on high alert with the severe and extreme fire conditions.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said the threat of hot temperatures, strong winds and tinderbox conditions were expected to peak today and could continue for several days.

The BOM forecast for Noosa today is for a top of 35C and no rain, hot and sunny with areas of smoke haze. Winds will be north-westerly 20 to 30km/h tending northwest to north-easterly in the late afternoon.

“Conditions will be at their worst on Friday and Saturday when a mix of strong winds, low humidity and hot temperatures are expected to exacerbate the bushfire risk,” Mr Wassing said.

“Queensland has experienced intense bushfire activity already this season and this has occurred on the back of weather conditions like what is expected tomorrow and this weekend.

“With that in mind, we have local fire bans in place across large parts of the state and have crews ready to respond when and if required.”

Mr Wassing urged residents to take precautions and avoid activities that could start fires.

“Residents should not use outdoor machinery and power tools near vegetation as one stray spark is all it takes to start a bushfire,” he said.

“This includes the use of lawnmowers, slashers, tractors, grinders and welders.”

Mr Wassing said it was important Queenslanders kept up-to-date with the latest bushfire warnings and knew what to do in the event of a fire.

“Fires that start under these weather conditions can be very fast-moving and extremely difficult for firefighters to contain,” he said.

“That is why people must have a Bushfire Survival Plan, be mindful of local conditions if travelling and know what to do in an emergency.

“Practical steps people can take include identifying the routes they will take if they need to evacuate, where they plan to evacuate to and ensuring their emergency kits are stocked and current.

“People should be familiar with where to go to stay informed with the latest bushfire warnings and other important information, and follow instructions issued by emergency services.

“Additionally, I encourage anyone who notices fire activity over the coming days to report it to Triple Zero (000) immediately.

To keep up to date, follow QFES on Facebook and Twitter or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au for more information.