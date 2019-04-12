Noosa's a sweet as Easter hotspot

TOURIST HOTSPOT: Lauren and Dom Geeves with children Ariana, 4, Zane, 6 and Abigail, 18 months, on the beach at Noosa River Holiday Park.

TOURIST HOTSPOT: Lauren and Dom Geeves with children Ariana, 4, Zane, 6 and Abigail, 18 months, on the beach at Noosa River Holiday Park. Lachie Millard

WITHOUT putting all our eggs in one basket, Easter looks to be one of the most popular times to visit Noosa.

Recent data revealed positive booking statistics for the Noosa region.

Leading travel website Wotif listed the Sunshine Coast in the top two holiday hotspots for Aussie travellers and Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said they were seeing strong demand for Noosa.

"Year-on-year traveller interest for Noosa is up over 20 per cent on Wotif compared to last Easter, which is a fantastic sign for the region,” he said.

"Noosa remains a year-round favourite for Wotif travellers and with some great family-friendly events and activities taking place in April, Easter is the perfect time to explore Noosa and the greater Sunshine Coast.”

Noosa River Holiday Park manager Karen Dineen said they are at full capacity.

"We have a change of guard from today with the next lot of guests coming for Easter,” Ms Dineen said.

"It might be wet but they are still loving it.

"The tourism spend is here and that's what it's all about for Noosa.”

With a predominately Brisbane-based clientele Ms Dineen said they have generations of families who call the park a second home.

The caravan park is holding school holiday activities too, with a visit from the wildlife Twinnies on Sunday at 11am.

Tourism Australia last March posted on Twitter: "High value travellers are looking for unique, green, sustainable, local and meaningful experiences” and if that doesn't sound like Noosa, nothing does.