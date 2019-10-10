Noosa’s art after dark is painting fun

ART After Dark is so lucky to have talented, award-winning artist Trevor Purvis as its guest tutor in October.

Painting with Trevor is not only a wonderfully wild artistic experience but, as you paint with Trevor’s energy and enthusiasm showing the way, you will have great fun.

Trevor’s subjects are usually rough-barked gum trees and outback scenes that allow the attendees a freedom of design and colour as they energetically apply paint with fervour and gusto to the canvas they will take home.

Because of the imaginative trees and ease of design, this evening is suitable for both beginners and experienced artists.

Art After Dark is conducted at Wallace House, 1 Wallace Dr, Noosaville, on Thursday, October 31, from 5.30-9pm.

Cost is $65 with all materials and delicious food supplied plus your painting to take home. Contact Jean on 5474 1211 to book.