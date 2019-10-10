Menu
Login
Artist Trevor Purvis
Artist Trevor Purvis
Art & Theatre

Noosa’s art after dark is painting fun

Alan Lander
10th Oct 2019 1:09 PM

ART After Dark is so lucky to have talented, award-winning artist Trevor Purvis as its guest tutor in October.

Painting with Trevor is not only a wonderfully wild artistic experience but, as you paint with Trevor’s energy and enthusiasm showing the way, you will have great fun.

Trevor’s subjects are usually rough-barked gum trees and outback scenes that allow the attendees a freedom of design and colour as they energetically apply paint with fervour and gusto to the canvas they will take home.

Because of the imaginative trees and ease of design, this evening is suitable for both beginners and experienced artists.

Art After Dark is conducted at Wallace House, 1 Wallace Dr, Noosaville, on Thursday, October 31, from 5.30-9pm.

Cost is $65 with all materials and delicious food supplied plus your painting to take home. Contact Jean on 5474 1211 to book.

art after dark art classes noosa painting trevor purvis wallace house
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Cr Jess looking for love

    Cr Jess looking for love

    TV Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow is keen on a real show of love as he makes his Bachelorette debut.

    Have you spotted this medical device?

    Have you spotted this medical device?

    News An elderly woman is hoping someone has found a medical device she lost at Noosa...

    Capoeira arrives in Noosa

    Capoeira arrives in Noosa

    News The Afro-Brazilian martial art known as capoeira is headed to one of Noosa’s most...

    Youth holiday-makers stir trouble for police

    Youth holiday-makers stir trouble for police

    Crime Police have recorded a busy September school holiday period from RBTs to public...