Noosa's Australia Day to support youth mental health

SHOWING SUPPORT: This year's Noosa Australia Day Festival will give money raised to United Synergies.
by Amber Macpherson

ORGANISERS of Noosa's Australia Day Festival say youth mental health will get a funding boost after partnering with a community assistance group.

This year the event is supporting United Synergies, with money going towards addressing young people's emotional well-being.

Festival committee chairman Peter Watson said the annual event had supported various causes in the past, including the victims of domestic violence and the homeless.

"This year we're helping United Synergies tackle the growing problem of youth mental health,” Mr Watson said.

"Families having a great time on our nation's birthday can help the many youths in our community who have mental health issues.”

The Tewantin Noosa Lions and Noosa Heads Rotary clubs have organised an exciting day on January 26 for all the family at Noosa Lions Park on Gympie Tce.

The day starts with the traditional Aussie barbecue in the park.

There will be live music on the centre stage from 10.20am-6pm, and on the marquee stage from 11.30am-5pm.

There will be kids' activities all day, wandering entertainers and some of the best food Noosa has on offer.

For more on the entertainment and activities on the day, visit noosa australiadayfestival.com.

Topics:  australia day celebration noosa noosa australia day festival united synergies

Noosa News

