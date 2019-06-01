Noosa's beauty an art inspiration

IT'S NEVER a dull day for local artist Christine de Stoop.

Her design for a new memorial for Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub Branch was unveiled on Anzac Day.

The piece was crafted by Rosemount blacksmiths Luke and Jules McCrae.

"It is a striking and meaningful expression of the work that volunteer veterans do for other veterans living in the area,” de Stoop said. The versatile painter recently completed a wall mural in the garden of a Noosaville residential complex while working towards an exhibition at The Art Hub in Cooroy.

"I do try to do lots of different subjects, sizes and styles to interest the viewer,” de Stoop said.

"I have nearly 30 works mostly depicting coastal and hinterland scenes with seascapes from around Peregian Beach where we live.

"The raw beauty of the coast and hinterland, the vibrant colours and the connection with nature are the aspects we all cherish while living on the Sunshine Coast. It is these valued treasures I endeavour to capture on canvas.”

Her exhibition is on display until June 6 at The Art Hub on Emerald St.