Noosa’s best ‘Habitat’ revealed

NOOSA-based eco-tourism gem Habitat Noosa has been awarded the best new tourism business, at the Queensland Tourism Awards take gold ahead of the train attraction the Mary Valley Rattler’s silver performance.

Habitat Noosa at Elanda Point opened its doors in July 2018 after extensive renovations and offers the next generation of camping, glamping and eco-tourism experiences attracting local, interstate and international visitors in a serene 65 acre setting on the shores of the Noosa River.

Managing director Wade Batty said: “We are thrilled to receive this accolade which reflects our team’s commitment to deliver exceptional service and nature-based experiences at the highest leave,” he said.

“We are proud to be the custodians of such a beautiful property.

“In our first year of operation we continued to evolve our business model, listen to our customers and invest in a range of improvements to produce a high quality, unique experience for all who visit our piece of paradise,” Mr Batty said.

The Lake Cootharaba getaway offers glamping sand even a watering hole in the CootharaBAR.

The awards, held on the Sunshine Coast for the first time at Novotel Twin Waters was opened by Minister Kate Jones who invited the State’s tourism industry to join her in acknowledging this year’s winners, singled out by their peers as the benchmark for best practice across the State.

Mr Batty and his tourism businesses are no stranger to success in the tourism industry, having previously being inducted into the Queensland’s “Hall of Fame” and also a recipient of an Australian Tourism Award.

The Major Festivals and Events award went to Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival and alongside Habitat Noosa, will now represent the Noosa region at the Australian Tourism Awards held in Canberra in March.