Noosa's bid for a ban on herbicides tabled in council

BAN CALL: A Noosa peition calls for the end to council use of herbicides and pesticides in public places.

MORE than 200 people have signed a petition demanding Noosa Council stop using herbicides and pesticides along roads, in parks and public spaces.

Councillor Joe Jurievic has presented the push to follow the lead of Byron Bay Council by reverting to natural controls to help eradicate weeds and pest.

"This is one of a number of requests we've had over time with regard to use of chemicals in council's operations,” Cr Jurisevic said.

The petition cited concerns over the use of glyphosate and its possible carcinogenic effects and the wide use of other chemicals in the shire.

"The petitioners want the council to seriously consider alternative methods of weed control - being steam, burn-off and manual removal,” he said.

The want council to make the "health of residents a higher priority as is being done in the Byron Shire”.

"They seek a more holistic and sustainable approach for managing weeds in the shire for the benefit of the environment, waterways and animals,” Cr Jurisevic said.

At the last council ordinary meeting, Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie also presented a petition signed by more than 1100 people requesting a bikeway connection between Cooran and Pomona as "there is presently no safe way to ride between the two towns”.

The petition said the bike path was a necessity and could boost local tourism as well as provide a safe way for students from Cooran to ride to their Pomona school.

A counter petition was presented by Cr Ingrid Jackson on behalf of landowners of Cooran and Pomona opposing any cycleway or walkway. They claimed this would show a disregard for their privacy and said the existing road provided safe bikeway access.