Noosa’s big burn danger ‘not over yet’

BURNING peat that can be reignited for weeks, smouldering tree roots, burning stumps and dry lightning are among the major risk factors to the Noosa North Shore residents as they warily settle in back home.

Mayor Tony Wellington said: “We’re not entirely out of the woods yet, so the incident control will remain in place.

“We are expecting more concerning weather over the weekend particularly on Saturday where there’s a likelihood of dry lightning strikes.

“There will be continued patrols over the burnt areas as is happening in Cooroibah and will continue on North Shore over the coming days.

“What we’ve now realised is that fires can happen anywhere and anytime and impact upon anyone across the shire,” Mayor Wellington said.

Rural Fire Brigade incident controller Mark Roderick, said the authorities would be scaling back their Thursday forces of 16 fire units, police officers and park rangers today “just a little bit”.

“We still need to maintain a presence and again the same thing tomorrow.

“There’s an urban strike team that came through, they’ll be around.

“We’ve still got to be mindful that there’s the issue with stumps, even the roots in the ground, they burn through and then they’ll pop up in unburnt ground.

“We’re starting to find issues with peat bogs where they can urn for weeks and pop up elsewhere.

“You will have little fires popping up from time to time but they should all be within the burnt ground hopefully.”

The BOM official forecast for today is partly cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of rain and top.

“The chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming north-westerly 15 to 20km/h in the morning then tending northerly 20 to 30km/h in the early afternoon. Fire Danger – very high.”

For Saturday the heat is on with 33C forecast. There is a possible shower or storm with a medium 50 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. As well, there’s the chance the thunderstorm will be from late morning and “possibly severe”. Winds north-westerly 15 to 20km/h tending northerly 15 to 25km/h in the early afternoon.