The Multi Sports Fest about to make a splash.
News

Noosa’s biggest sporting event officially kicks off

30th Oct 2019 6:00 AM

NOOSA Triathlon Multi Sport Festival is off and running and swimming this morning in a big way.

So why not get out and in the fresh clean Noosa air and support our young stars of the future.

Opening event this morning:

Noosa Run Swim Run

5.30am — 6.15amNoosa Run Swim Run 13 years and under/Schools Aquathlon Challenge Check-In and New Entries. Noosa Heads Surf Club Carpark

5.30am — 6.30amNoosa Run Swim Run 14 years and over check-In and new entriesNoosa Heads Surf Club Carpark

6.30am:Noosa Run Swim Run 13 years and under Schools Aquathlon Challenge Race StartNoosa Main Beach

6.45am

Noosa Run Swim Run 14 years and over Race Start (14+ years category will commence immediately after all 13 and under are clear of the course) Noosa Main Beach.

Thursday:

11.00amNoosa Tri Charity Golf DayNoosa Golf Club, Tewantin

6.00pm — 8.00pm.

Noosa Triathlon  Multi Sport Festival Official LaunchSofitel Noosa Pacific Resort

noosa multi sports fest noosa run swim run noosa sports noosa triathlon
Noosa News

