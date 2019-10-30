Noosa’s biggest sporting event officially kicks off

The Multi Sports Fest about to make a splash.

NOOSA Triathlon Multi Sport Festival is off and running and swimming this morning in a big way.

So why not get out and in the fresh clean Noosa air and support our young stars of the future.

Opening event this morning:

Noosa Run Swim Run

5.30am — 6.15amNoosa Run Swim Run 13 years and under/Schools Aquathlon Challenge Check-In and New Entries. Noosa Heads Surf Club Carpark

5.30am — 6.30amNoosa Run Swim Run 14 years and over check-In and new entriesNoosa Heads Surf Club Carpark

6.30am:Noosa Run Swim Run 13 years and under Schools Aquathlon Challenge Race StartNoosa Main Beach

6.45am

Noosa Run Swim Run 14 years and over Race Start (14+ years category will commence immediately after all 13 and under are clear of the course) Noosa Main Beach.

Thursday:

11.00amNoosa Tri Charity Golf DayNoosa Golf Club, Tewantin

6.00pm — 8.00pm.

Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival Official LaunchSofitel Noosa Pacific Resort