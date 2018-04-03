Noosa's brave Billy a true Anzac

A BURNING curiosity dating back top childhood has seen Brian Roper uncover the stories behind the names of those World War I Diggers on the roll of honour engraved at the Tewantin cenotaph.

Brian had always wondered whatever happened to those six men.

"As a youngster we could got to the old (RSL) Memorial Hall for rehearsals for the Tewantin State School's social highlight of the year, the fancy dress ball.

"I used to wander around the interior of the hall looking at the photos of the enlisted personnel from Tewantin/Noosa who served in both World Wars. I was looking for names that were familiar to me.

"Unfortunately the hall was destroyed by fire in the 1960s and I have not seen the photos since.”.

Brian said he has recently travelled with his wife to the battlefields of the Western Front where the Australians fought and died in great numbers.

"Armed with the poppies kindly given by the RSL Sub Branch, we set out to pay our respects to these fallen Diggers and marvel at their heroics. unfortunately we could not visit all their graves.”

In the run up to Anzac Day, here is the first of Brian's accounts of those six men's battle histories:

William Augustine Bauer: Sern 2471. Lance Corporal, 41st Battalion, 11 Brigade. 3Rd Division AIF.

Billy as he was known to his mates enlisted on October 19, 1916 aged 18 years, 11 months. He was a school teacher who probably taught at Tewantin State School at the time. His parents Frederick and Elizabeth lived on Noosa Rd, Gympie. The 41st Battalion was made up of lads from Queensland and Northern new South Wales. They sailed from Sydney aboard the HMAT Wiltshore on February 2, 1917. They arrived at Devonport, UK, on April 11 and went into training at Durrington Camp.

The 41st sailed for La Havre on July 23. Billy was appointed Lance Corporal on August 24. They entered action at La Chapelle on Christmas Eve and had four men killed the first night.

His first major battle was the Battle of Messines in Flanders on June 17. The soaked ground made digging trenches impossible and shelter was sought by using linked-up flooded bomb craters. Billy was also involved in the battles of Broodseine and Passchendale in September and October where he received high praise from his officers and his fellow Diggers.

The 3rd Division under later Commander in Chief of the AIF in Europe, Lt-General John Monash were rushed south to try and halt the German spring offensive from March, 1918. They defended the Bray-Corbie Rd for 39 days and were involved in the battle of Morlancourt and Villers-Bretonneux. This was called the Battle of Amiens fought from August 8-18.

Billy was severely wounded during the night of August 11 while taking part in the final push that led to the end of the war. At Maricourt on the Somme River, Billy was caught by a shell blast which took his leg off. He was able to bandage his leg himself and call for a stretcher bearer.

The last person to speak to Billy was his mate Colin Dougherty whose mother was post mistress at Tewantin. Colin did what he could for Billy who still seemed in good spirits, but when they returned with a stretcher, Billy had passed away.