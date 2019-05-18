Noosa's brave new world as Mila tipping us into the future

FORWARD THINKER: Mila Dahmen combines a love of writing with critical thinking to create a brave new world of science.

THE year is 2104, early in the 22nd century.

Humanity can rewrite life thanks to genetic engineering, which means doctors can cure hitherto incurable diseases and alter physical appearance in the quest for perfection. But like any technology, it can be grossly misused.

Enter Cheshire, also known as Code 705D, a young woman responsible for administering a lethal, DNA-altering virus to a young man - Subject 213H - knowing she will watch him die. Let the questions of dubious morality in the name of scientific advancement begin.

The creator of this futuristic plot is St Andrew's Year 9 student Mila Dahmen, who has achieved first place in the Future Problem Solving Program International Scenario Writing (ISCW) competition for her story The Tipping Point. The competition challenges individual students to develop short stories set at least 20 years in the future and is an imagined, but logical, outcome of actions or events taking place in the world.

Mila said winning first place was "so exciting”.

"It was very rewarding because I spent weeks writing and editing and just thinking about this story,” Mila said.

"I first entered Scenario Writing when my teacher Mrs Jillian Green introduced it to us in English extension in Year 6, and then in Year 7 I decided to do it again and placed third in Australia, so it's really been a journey to get here.”

"I could not have done it without my coach, Mr Peter Hand, and Mrs Jillian Green.”

The competition is truly international with the top five finalists hailing from Indiana, Minnesota, Florida and two from Australia.

For someone who loves science, Mila said it was "amazing” to combine her interests - writing and biology - in this project.

Mila said she loved making predictions of a future world, and "almost toying with the reader by setting them up to assume a certain thing and then adding a plot point which completely defies their presumptions”.

Mila's is unable to attend the conference in the United States in June, but a contingent of St Andrew's students and teachers will be there.