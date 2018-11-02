Noosa's call to boost refugees as a welcome zone

NOOSA is likely to become an official refugee welcome zone after the November 15 council meeting, in a move that appears more moral support than a German-style throwing the gates open for overseas resettlements.

Councillors are set to debate the staff recommendation next Tuesday, which is a formal "commitment to welcoming refugees into the community: and upholding their human rights”.

A report to the council by community development manager Alison Hamblin said the aim was to promote compassion for refugees while "enhancing cultural and religious diversity in the community”.

"This public commitment is also an acknowledgement of the many contributions refugees have made to Australian society,” Ms Hamblin said.

She said the welcome zone initiative began in June 2002 as part of Refugee Week celebrations, with more than 160 local government areas already committed.

"This commitment has very limited risks in that it is unlikely to have adverse effects on residents in the area and has no financial implications,” Ms Hamblin said.

"While the Noosa Council local government area is not a primary place of settlement for refugees, this declaration will raise awareness of the contribution of refugees and build on Noosa's reputation as an inclusive and tolerant community, which embraces diversity.”

Ms Hamblin said additional initiatives, which helped create a welcoming atmosphere and assisted the settlement of refugees, were to be encouraged.

Other welcome zones in Queensland are Brisbane, Diamantina, Flinders, Ipswich, Logan, Mackay, Toowoomba and Townsville councils. A formal declaration, possibly to be marked by a public ceremony, would highlight the work of local groups such as Noosa Welcomes Refugees and individuals who support asylum seekers.

Council officers have also discussed the benefits with the Refugee Council of Australia and consulted with Mayor Tony Wellington.