Noosa's classic cycle of success is here again

The Noosa Classic is back in and out of town.

BICYCLING Australia is bringing its third major Gran Fondo cycling event, The Noosa Classic, to the Sunshine Coast this Sunday.

The Noosa Classic will take more than 1200 riders through the stunning Noosa Hinterland to truly experience the lush and breathtaking scenery of the region.

With the choice of either the 160km Maxi Classic, 120km Challenge Classic or the 45km Social Classic, there's a ride for everyone.

Noosa Council's Jess Glasgow, a lifelong resident, keen cyclist and avid supporter of the event, is thrilled to have the cycling classic coming to the region.

"The ride itself will blow your mind and the village atmosphere, in where the roots of Noosa were born (read park oval). Will be just as great.”

All riders will start from Goodwin Street next to Read Park, Tewantin.

They'll be sent in waves, starting at 6.30-7.30am, on Sunday, August 26.

Read Park is also home to the Noosa Classic event village.

Visit www.noosaclassic. com.au.