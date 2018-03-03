Noosa's Clean Up Australia Day activities

COMING CLEAN: The call to arms has gone out for all the Clean Up Australia litter busters in Noosa this Sunday.

WHEN the rubbish is gone, then nature can carry on - that is the rallying call for this Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day in Noosa.

"It's time to roll up the sleeves again and clean up our parks, creeks, rivers, beaches, bushland and streets,” local Clean Up volunteer co-ordinator Councillor Joe Jurisevic said.

"As Noosa locals treasure the environment in which we live, I am sure that everyone is aware of an area that could benefit on Clean Up Australia Day.”

Cr Jurisevic said since the national event started in 1990, Australians had donated more than 31.5million hours towards caring for the environment through Clean Up Australia activities.

In that time they have removed 332,000 ute loads of rubbish from nearly 166,000 registered sites across the country.

"To give you some context of the volume this represents, picture end to end utes stretched along the entire coastline from Sydney to Brisbane filled with rubbish,” he said.

The Noosa Integrated Catchment Association will have more than 30 registered sites around the Noosa Biosphere where locals can join community groups and volunteers to get involved.

The association's manager Gil Studdock said organisers were calling on "that strong sense of Noosa spirit to be reflected once again in strong volunteer numbers participating in Australia's biggest community event”.

All hinterland towns are involved as well as many sites on the Noosa River and lakes.

Sites are advertised in the media and online at www.noosariver.com.au.

Clean Up Australia Day in Noosa would not be a success without the generous support of the Noosa Shire Council and local businesses. All volunteers registered at Noosa sites will again go into the draw for prizes donated by the Sofitel Noosa and Peppers Resort and Spa. The Clean Up Day is also proudly supported by Cleanaway and Allcott Hire to ensure that all the waste is disposed of properly.

All volunteers are welcome to join the lunch at Noosaville Lions Park provided by the Noosa Lions Club after the event or at one of the barbecues hosted at some sites.

So put on a hat, grab your gloves and bring a water bottle, and register at a site near you to be a part of Clean Up Australia Day from 8am on Sunday.