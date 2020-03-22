Noosa’s cricketers hit for six, footy stopped in its tracks by coronavirus

SADLY the Tewantin-Noosa Thunder Club’s Sixth Grade team did not have its chance to face up to their shot at glory due to the extraordinary health threat facing the community.

The Sunshine Coast Cricket Association was forced to cancel all the weekend finals and not proceed with the end of season presentation night.

TNT’s cricket writer Randall Woodley said infortunately this the local side will not be able to play in the Premiership grand final and will be placed second on the season’s ladder.

Meanwhile over on the footy fields. Noosa’s sporting pilse has all but flatlined with the major football codes forced into a recess by coronavirus.

But the Noosa Lions, Noosa Tigers and Pirates are all keen to kick on when their suspended fixture rounds come out of recess.

The Noosa Pirates rugby league have posted:

“QRL has released information that all Junior and Senior community rugby league ‘training and games’ are suspended until the May 2, 2020, and that the 47th Battalion carnival due to be played in Bundaberg has now been cancelled.

In the coming weeks the SCGRL will meet to discuss options relating to the upcoming 2020 Season and what it will look like going forward.

Noosa Pirates

A lot of questions won’t be able to be answered in the short term but matters will become clearer before the end of April. The QRL / SCGRL appreciates your patience while it finds some answers.

To all our club partners, sponsors and volunteers we apologise for the changes and appreciate your outstanding ongoing support of our teams and club. Noosa is famous for its resilience and supportive nature in tough times, so I am sure that we will bounce back better than before.

Please remember to ‘Go Local, Buy Local’ whenever and wherever you can across the coming weeks and months. It will make a huge difference, to our people and our community.

Further information will be passed on as more clarification and updates come to hand from the QRL. Until then we ask that everyone does their best to keep comments respectful, positive, and the lines of communication open.

At this current moment the season hasn’t been cancelled, it has only been suspended. Keep calm and don’t worry, footy will be back soon.”

The Tigers Australian rules have advises:

“The AFL has decided to suspend all community AFL club related activities until the 31st of May. This includes:

– All training

– All games

– All club functions/social events

– The use of Noosa Tigers facilities

As a club we are still waiting for further correspondence from AFL Queensland around the structure of operations over the next few months and we endeavour to update everyone as it comes through.

Obviously this isn’t what anyone wants but we do have to follow the processes advised by the government and our governing body.”

Noosa Tigers

Unfortunately we have had to close all of the Noosa Tigers facilities including the bar and kitchen this week and until we receive further notice. The health department again have advised we cannot risk the exposure, especially as a club with so many members.

We will however reopen our bar and kitchen when it deemed safe to do so, thus creating a place for people to catch-up. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

The Lions Football Club has received advice from Sunshine Coast Football:

“The Sunshine Coast Football Board would like to confirm that after careful consideration it is their decision to suspend the Sunshine Coast Football 2020 season until after Easter in the light of recent developments in Australia with regard to COVID-19.

All matches will cease effective immediately. This relates to matches administered and sanctioned by Sunshine Coast Football.

Senior and Junior competitive and MiniRoos matches will recommence / commence on Friday April 17 and Saturday April 18.

The number of total matches for competitive teams will not be impacted however a small amount of mid week matches will be required for most divisions.

Due to advice regarding cancelling of all non-essential, organised gatherings of more than 500 people, MiniRoos carnivals will be reviewed. This may result in a morning / afternoon split of teams to limit numbers or a movement of a number of teams per age groups to alternate venues.

The decision to suspend the season has been made in the best interests of our affiliated clubs, volunteers, players, spectators, team officials and match officials given the current uncertainty.

Clubs should continue to be guided by the most up to date government advice surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

Noosa Lions

Should anything change Sunshine Coast Football will provide an immediate update.”

Lions said in light of this decision “we will be sadly cancelling all training until (at this stage) – until the April 13.

“We will also continue to be guided by the government advice and keep you up to date regarding our 2020 Season. Thank you again for your understanding and patience in this extremely challenging time for everyone.

In the meantime the Lions are rolling out online activities announced by Kevin A’Herne-Evans

the technical director said: “As a football community it is imperative that we stay engaged during times of uncertainty – we have to be mindful of the potential impact over the next few weeks and months ahead, therefore let’s do our best to support each other:

Weekly Football Challenge – I will post a new challenge every week on line for you guys to beat

Fitness – we will allocate a time and day where we can all get on line and do a group fitness challenge

Yoga – Again online and inclusive – once a week, same time and day

Football trivia night

Coaches Meeting – Online

“We already have the wheels in motion with the above and we are also working on some other online initiatives which I can assure you will be very entertaining when we get it started.

During this time of uncertainty I want you all to know that we as a Club are here to support you to the best of our ability. Therefore jump on to our Youtube page and see if you can conquer the master with this weeks football challenge.

Let’s all play our part in taking care of each other.”