Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Rolling rock is getting its dance groove back.
The Rolling rock is getting its dance groove back.
Entertainment

Noosa’s dance groove is back creating jobs

Peter Gardiner
17th Dec 2020 12:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Noosa's long-running nightclub the Rolling Rock is back on the dance floor - a move that has it pumping out jobs as well as a booming beat.

After a tough year of lockdown, this Hastings St entertainment institution which kicked off in 1987, is back to seating 170 patrons who have also been able to take to the dance floor to bust some moves from Monday.

National eyes on 'iconic' Rolling Rock

Millionaire launches new business on Noosa tourist strip

And while the Rock is still well off its former capacity of 280-300, entertainment CEO Shea Daniel Fox reckons the place has its groove back.

So much so they have been inundated with job applicants for casual staff after some of the JobKeeper staff moved on.

Rolling Rock entertainment CEO Shea Daniel Fox.
Rolling Rock entertainment CEO Shea Daniel Fox.

"There are four casual bar positions available at the moment but we are looking for a bar manager," Mr Fox said.

"Dancing coming back is a massive relief for us, the club patrons have been really begging for it.

"It's been exciting to have that back," he said.

Mr Fox said the nightclub capacity has lifted from 100 to 170 with one person per 2 sqm, but last Monday night's crowd took a while to adjust to their new freedom on the dance floor after so many restrictions.

Everybody dance now – while this a pre-COVID image, Noosa's Rolling Rock is back out on the dance floor.
Everybody dance now – while this a pre-COVID image, Noosa's Rolling Rock is back out on the dance floor.

"It's good to see how much it's needed in the community," he said.

"People need that outlet.

"The first night we had people come and just sit down, they were so in tune they just forget about dancing," Mr Fox said.

He said the Rock since reopening has been strictly following Queensland chief health officer Jennette Young's advice.

'We've put the systems in place and people just follow it, if people are sick they can't come in," Mr Fox said.

For some patrons at live events the vibe may not quite be the same until Dr Young relaxes the rules enough to bring back the mosh pit.

"Dance with other people … but don't dance in a whole group, not those mosh pits where you've got 100 people all squashed up together," was Dr Young's latest advice.

covid019sunshinecoast entertainment venue noosa nightclub noosa's hastings st
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Premium Content Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Weather Southern Queensland could be smashed by heavy rain and storms today after some parts recorded 180mm in just an hour overnight.

        Christmas week weather: Steamy temps before tropical low

        Premium Content Christmas week weather: Steamy temps before tropical low

        Weather Christmas week weather: Steamy temps before possible tropical low

        Independent school breaks new ground on Coast

        Premium Content Independent school breaks new ground on Coast

        News Maleny Independent School has found a new permanent home with the doors set to open...

        Lifestyle watchdog steps down from community role

        Premium Content Lifestyle watchdog steps down from community role

        Environment Influential lifestyle watchdog at Peregian beach to take a back seat