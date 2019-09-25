Noosa’s ‘deadly fun’ day together

Tewantin State School students perform at Booin Gari with their creation puppet octopus totem in Noosaville.

AS ANIMATED Tewantin schoolchildren “slithered” along bringing the Rainbow Serpent to life at Noosa’s Booin Gari Festival, traditional custodian Lyndon Davis gave the welcome to country in his native Kabi Kabi language.

“I’m paying my respect. Thank you very much for the elders coming along here today, making it a deadly event.

“I’m extra privileged to be here today to say wunya ngulum — welcome everyone,” Lyndon said as Noosa’s favourite indigenous cultural festival beside the Noosa River packed in thousands.

The state school kids also operated “creation puppets”, the octopus, a totem of the Torres Strait people as well as the local totem, the rain-bringing black cockatoo.

Thankfully the heavens held back as Lyndon’s didgeridoo had the crowd in its sway.

“The people who lived here before us, they looked after the land, from countless generations, looking after the smallest to the largest,” he said.

“Welcome all you mob there.”

He said “booin gari” is what the day is all about — “come this way and gathering together to celebrate our ancient culture”.

There was story-telling, face painting for kids on this day of “deep cultural immersion” hosted by the Gubbi Gubbi Dancers and organised by United Synergies.

Noosa’s outstanding indigenous artist Jandamarra Cadd was in his element as one of the Booin Gari artists whose work is bridging the modern-day gap to his people.

“I think today represents about walking forward proper way, and people acknowledging and seeing the value First Nation culture brings to mainstream culture and Australia as a whole.

Jandamarra said the crowd was amazing and kept growing year after year.

“I hope people start to develop a natural sense of empathy and start to see our First Nation people are not something you can push away or hideaway.

“I thinks it’s a reality of us all being part custodians living and walking on this country and this land together.”

Gubbi Gubbi dancer Keran Sandy of Nambour, 24, was dancing at his second Booin Gari about noon.

“I’m a performer, I’ve been doing it (dancing) since I was young, since I could walk really.

“Today’s a good day to come and find out about our culture.” — Peter Gardiner

