NOOSA'S FARM AID

THE generosity of Noosa during the current drought crisis to local, stateside and national fundraising appeals has been magnificent as many still continue to do their bit for struggling farmers.

And there as still plenty more that can be done after local community groups have rolled up their sleeves in solidarity with their struggling country cousins to help "bale” out the heat-struck bush.

Over the past few weeks Noosa News has been promoting many local events, from sausage sizzles, to dress up days and businesses raising their hands as drop-off zones for grocery items and household needs.

Many have got behind the Buy a Bale campaign in creative and true Aussie spirit.

Buy a Bale spokesperson Charles Alder said people's support has been incredible.

"The last few weeks have been unbelievable in the support coming from the cities to help out people in our rural communities impacted by the drought,” Mr Alder said.

"In general people have been very generous, we have had some pledges of more than $5million.”

Mr Alder said so many communities have got on board in various way to contribute but are reminding people the issue is long-term and they hope the generosity continues.

"It's going to be a long drought though, and we need to make sure that we have enough to help out farmers for the coming months,” he said.

"It's a very difficult time for our farmers.”

Mr Alder said the campaign is great for people to get behind as they can see what their money goes too.

"It is visual, everybody knows what a bale of hay is and can say 'hey I am going to put in $20 to buy a bale'.”

Rotary Club of Noosa and Noosa Men's Shed have raised a considerable amount of money over recent weeks to the tune of $8000.

Vice-president Tess Alexandroff it has been a fantastic effort.

"Our Rotary club has raised about $2000 from our Bunnings sausage sizzle,” Ms Alexandroff said.

"We have also topped up another $4000 from our funds.

"The money will be sent to the Pioneer Valley and Longreach Rotary clubs.”

Noosa Men's Shed also contributed more than $2000.

"Des Valentine from the Noosa Men's Shed decided to pass the bucket around the shedders to collect donations for our drought affected fellow Queenslanders,” she said.

"Rather than the shed just donate from the bank account on behalf of the shedders, Des rightly thought it was better to make it more personal by asking individuals to donate.

"Well done Des and the generous shedders from Noosa.”

Rotary hope the money can be used to help support the local communities.

"We don't want the money to go to hay, we want the money to be a git to farmers to spend at their local shops,” Ms Alexandroff said.

On Monday, September 24, the club will invite the president from the Pioneer Valley Rotary Club to speak at their meeting.

"We have invited him to come and talk about how the money will be spent,” she said.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held from 6pm at the Tewantin-Noosa RSL.

To show your support, book a place by phoning 54497500.