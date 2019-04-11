Noosa's golden first aid girls

WINNERS: Lilly Tindal and Lara Porter are first aid champions after taking home two first places and a second at the recent Australian Surf Rescue Titles.

Caitlin Zerafa

LILLY Tindal and Lara Porter are a first aid force to be reckoned with after coming home from the recent Australian Surf Rescue Titles on the Gold Coast with some impressive results.

The Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club's 16-year-old champions, who have been competing together for four years, nearly wiped out the competition, winning first in the under-17 and under-19 divisions and second in the open division.

They also took home the U19 Ian Mackie Perpetual Trophy.

With a 2018 U17s title to defend it was an exciting achievement and almost a triple-triple win after winning gold at both branch and state levels.

"We were pretty happy with the results,” Ms Tindal said.

"Especially in the opens, everyone knew what they were doing.

"We were not the youngest but definitely one of the youngest teams.”

As part of the competition, teams had 12 minutes to complete a first aid scenario.

One such scenario forced them into a high-pressure situation where they had to treat five bus crash victims with multiple injuries.

"It was crazy pressure,” Ms Tindal said.

But the girls kept their calm as they performed patient assessments, diagnosis, treatments and observations.

"We weren't expecting to come out with one gold let alone two and a silver,” Ms Tindal said.

"It was nice to see all our hard work had paid off.”

Considering they were up against competitors almost double their age in the open category, coach Lenore Grice said it was a great achievement.

"They are just incredible girls, they are so mature for their age,” Ms Grice said.

"In the opens they were up against people who were much older and had far more life experience.”

"They excel in those high-pressure situation.”

Involved in first aid and coaching for many years, Ms Grice said it was always worthwhile to see young competitors' confidence and life skills develop.

"You see them grow into young adults and that is the icing on the cake for me.”

There was first aid success for Noosa teams all round as Tilly Gibblett and Majayha Hamblin took sixth in U17 and fourth in the open division, while Billy Goulding and Joey Glassock won second in U15 and Grace Bekker and Sofie Orstaadius placed fifth in the same division.

"Lenore is a really good coach and she had a really successful Aussies,” Ms Tindall said.

Aussies marked the end of the surf lifesaving season for the girls, and the first aid teams, who will head back to training in October.