Noosa’s guide to accessing home workouts

WITH stricter measures limiting the ability to go out in public to groups of more than two, and with gyms and fitness facilities closed until further notice, here is your complete guide to keeping fit and healthy from the comfort of your own home.

We have complied a list of Noosa businesses offering online workouts or classes that will not only help you keep fit physically but also mentally.

F45 Noosa - F45 Noosa are offering discounted online memberships with access to daily functional HIIT (high, intensity, interval training) and health tips. Their trainers are also keeping members engaged and inspired with daily videos. More details here.

Body Fit Training - Due to open their first Sunshine Coast studio in the coming months, Body Fit Training Noosa are offering online functional training for locals before open day. A discounted membership includes two live session per day, access to a Facebook group with live yoga as well as nutrition Q&A’s. While Noosa is not part of the program yet, locals can still sign up through one of their four Brisbane studios. Pre-sale registrations for when the gym does open are also available now. More details here.

Fierce Studios - Ever wanted to give dance a go? Well Fierce Studios based in Noosa have gone online to continue allowing dancers to keep fit during this time. Director Jason King has his experienced teachers offering their classes to do from the comfort of your own home. They cater for three-year-old to adults. For more, email info@fiercestudios.com.au.

RFPT - Local personal trainer Riley Dixon is offering her workouts online. The one-on-one women’s only trainer who runs Riley Fit Personal Training from her Noosa home has launched a four week at home program as well as online programs focusing on core, HIIT, upper body, resistance training and glutes. More info here.

EFM Health Clubs - Based in Noosaville, EFM Health Clubs are running online workouts you can complete from home. Noosa’s Kate Davidson and was in 2019 named Franchisee of the Year at the Franchise Council of Australia Excellence Awards. More details here.

Do you know of more? Email us at noosaed@scnews.com.au.